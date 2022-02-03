Louisiana leads nation with highest sales tax rate at 9.55 percent

Staff Report

Louisiana has the highest average combined state and local sales tax rate in the United States.

According to a Tax Foundation 2022 report, Louisiana leads the nation at a combined 9.55 percent. Rounding out the top five are: Tennessee (9.547 percent), Arkansas (9.48 percent), Washington (9.29 percent), and Alabama (9.22 percent).

Louisiana is one of 45 states, along with District of Columbia, which collects statewide sales taxes. Local sales taxes are collected in 38 states, and in some cases hover around or even exceed the state rates.

The five states with the highest average local sales tax rates are Alabama (5.24 percent), Louisiana (5.10 percent), Colorado (4.88 percent), New York (4.52 percent), and Oklahoma (4.47 percent).

Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon do not charge state sales taxes, though Alaska allows local districts to charge sales taxes.

Louisiana has a 4.45 percent statewide sales tax rate. Additionally, Ascension Parish, businesses must collect and remit local sales taxes.

As of 2022, Ascension Parish sales tax rates are: