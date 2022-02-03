Missing child: Ascension Parish deputies looking for 14-year-old Isaiah Perkins of St. Amant

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 14-year-old child from St. Amant who is missing.

According to APSO, deputies received a call regarding a runaway juvenile on Feb. 2 around 11 p.m.

Deputies identified the child as Isaiah Perkins, 14, of St. Amant.

They also discovered a note written by Perkins stating he planned to harm himself.

He was last seen wearing a black St. Amant High School sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray/white shoes while in his home.

There are few known locations Perkins may be. The areas of immediate search are Hwy. 431, Gold Place Rd., Churchpoint Rd., George Lambert Rd., and Leo Lambert Rd.

Other identifying information:

Race: Black Sex: Male Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Height: 5’4” Weight: 120

If you have any information that can help locate Perkins, call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300 or 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device.