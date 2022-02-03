Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office: Jail inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a jail inmate attempting suicide on Feb. 1 at around 9:30 a.m.

According to a release from APSO, deputies were performing a routine security check at the jail near Donaldsonville when Johnny Everett, 27, was found inside his cell unresponsive.

CPR was administered and he was transported to an area hospital where he is currently in critical condition.