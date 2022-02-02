Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry files motion to join lawsuit against New Orleans mandates

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry petitioned a court to have the State of Louisiana intervene in Andrews v. Cantrell, a lawsuit filed challenging COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in the City of New Orleans.

According to a news release from Landry, the move came less than a day after more than 100 parents filed the suit.

In the release, Landry maintained that healthcare decisions "should be made by individuals, not dictated by the government."

“The parents, guardians, and - most importantly - the children who rely upon services in the Crescent City deserve much better,” Landry stated. “I hope the lawsuit successfully ends this attempt to force a medical procedure on these citizens.”

The lawsuit was filed against Mayor LaToya Cantrell and health director Jennifer Avegno.

Masks are required in bars, restaurants, and other public spaces in New Orleans. Children as young as 5 years old must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus to get into indoor public areas.