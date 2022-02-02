City of Gonzales, Leadership Ascension partnering on kayak launch

Staff Report

The Ascension Chamber's 2022 Leadership Ascension team has announced a partnership with the City of Gonzales to build the city's first kayak launch.

The team, known as "Yak Pak," announced via its new Facebook page the launch will be set for the summer at the Gonzales Jambalaya Park.

According to the social media post, the launch will be ADA accessible and feature a floating dock that will rise and fall with water levels.

The plans also include beautification of the green space to the docking area by providing new landscaping, benches, and amenities.

Want to be a part of the Yak Pak?

Team Yak Pak is seeking community partners to donate in support of the kayak launch in Gonzales. Donation and sponsorship opportunities are available for individual and local businesses that wish to support this exciting new amenity.

Email the team at yakpak2022@gmail.com for more information on how you can get involved and support our community.