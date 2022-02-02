Ascension Parish Library schedules events, storytimes for February

Staff Report

Celebrate the life of Alma Woodsey Thomas by creating a brightly colored mosaic masterpiece. Beginning Monday, visit any Ascension Parish Library location to pick up an art packet containing a canvas, paint and more. Then create your own vibrant mosaic painting inspired by Thomas’ work.

Thomas, born in 1891, developed her signature abstract painting style in her late 70s, after spending more than three decades teaching art in Washington, D.C. She became an important role model for women, African Americans and older artists. Thomas is recognized as a major American painter of the 20th Century and was the first African American woman to have a solo exhibition at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art. Her paintings have been exhibited at the White House three times and are a part of many major museum collections today.

Snap a photo of your finished work of art and share it on Facebook or Instagram by tagging @myAPLibrary. Packets will be available while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location. To view all of the arts and crafts Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Arts & Crafts.

APL storytime for children

Ascension Parish Library offers a variety of storytimes for children from birth through age 5.

Babytime is a fast-paced, interactive storytime designed for babies up to 18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books and a variety of songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. It is a chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown through March 24 and lasts about 20 minutes. Parents are welcome to stay and chat afterwards, giving babies time to play and socialize.

Toddler Storytime is designed for active, adventurous, wiggly toddlers from 15 months to 2 years. The whole family is invited to attend. Toddler Storytime provides an engaging atmosphere that promotes early literacy skills and makes learning fun. It features interactive picture books, songs, rhymes and fingerplays. Toddler Storytime will be at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 23 and lasts approximately 25 minutes.

Preschool Storytime is designed for kids ages 3 to 5 years. The whole family is invited to attend this half-hour storytime of books and music. It features three books each week with songs and rhymes along the way to keep things energetic and fun. Preschool Storytime is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 23 in Gonzales, Dutchtown and Galvez.

For more information, call local library location. To view all of the Storytimes Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit us online at myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Storytime.

Contemporary Art Packet Pickup

Beginning Monday, visit any Ascension Parish Library location to pick up a contemporary art craft packet, then experiment with the provided paper and paints to craft something that speaks to you. Sometimes the simplest materials speak the loudest. This project is inspired by the work of artist Dawline-Jane Oni-Eseleh. Join the cultural dialogue at the root of contemporary art and create your own unique statement piece. Be sure to snap a photo of your finished work and share it on Facebook or Instagram by tagging us @myAPLibrary. Please note — you may need scissors to complete this project. Packets are available while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location or visit myAPL.org.

Dialogue on Race Series at the Library

Dialogue on Race, an educational process for the elimination of racism, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesdays Feb. 8 through March 22 at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Understanding what racism is and how it operates through institutions is the core of this educational process. During these interactive conversations, explore various aspects of racism from its origin to its operation and its impact on society. Participants should prepare for each two-hour weekly discussion by reading scholarly articles before each session. Each of the six sessions will be led by a mixed-ethnic team of trained facilitators.

Dialogue on Race offers a safe environment for open and honest discussion to help people understand what needs to be done and what they can do to eliminate racism in our communities. Registration is required, as space is limited. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.

DIY Mardi Gras Masks

Tweens between the ages of 12 and 18 are invited to get into the Mardi Gras spirit by making Mardi Gras masks at the Ascension Parish Library at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Gonzales, at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in Galvez and at 4 p.m. Feb. 22 in Dutchtown. Participants can use feathers, gemstones, markers and glitter to create a unique mask that will stand out in the crowd. Packet pickup will be available starting today at the Donaldsonville location only. For more information, call your local library location. To view all of the arts and crafts Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit us online at myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Arts & Crafts.

Fork Painted Polar Bear

Paint a polar bear using a simple plastic fork as your paintbrush at 10 a.m. Saturday in Galvez, 10 a.m. Feb. 12 in Dutchtown and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in Gonzales. The library will provide the supplies; you provide the creativity. Designed for kids ages 3–5, but the whole family is welcome to attend. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.

Growing Up Girls: A Class for Preteen Girls

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, will host Growing Up Girls: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter of fact and reassuring discussion is designed to help girls understand the physical and emotional changes they will experience as they go through puberty. The class, designed for girls ages 9–11 and their parents or guardians, will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Registration required, as space is limited. To register for this workshop, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.

Preserving Our History: Oral History Premiere

Beginning Monday, Ascension Parish Library is celebrating our community and the diverse voices of Ascension Parish with the premiere of its first oral history interview added to Louisiana Digital Library. Renowned artist, activist and Geismar native Malaika Favorite shares her experiences of being the first African American student to attend Dutchtown High School in the 1960s in this powerfully emotional interview.

Favorite’s stories tell a uniquely Ascension tale as she takes listeners on a journey through southern Louisiana as the petrochemical industry grew, the anti-Vietnam War sentiment became more potent, and people like her father fought back against the injustices around them.

If you have stories of Ascension Parish that cannot be found in any history books, Ascension Parish Library would like to hear from you! Call (225) 673-8699 or email Chandler Taylor at ctaylor@myapl.org to schedule an oral history consultation. Visit louisianadigitallibrary.org/apl to view the library’s ever expanding Preserving Our History digital collection.

Pajama Storytime

Do you love hearing stories before bedtime? Then put on your favorite, comfy pajamas and join us at Ascension Parish Library for an evening of storytime fun. We will read great stories, sing fun songs, and you will get to make an easy craft to take home. Pajama Storytime is held the second Thursday of the month in Gonzales and Galvez and the third Thursday of the month in Dutchtown. Designed for kids ages 8 and younger and their families. Pajama Storytime lasts approximately 25 minutes, followed by a quick craft. Kids ages 5 years and younger may need assistance. To view all of Ascension Parish Library’s Storytime events, visit us online at myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Storytime.

Author Visit – Finding Gobi

Dion Leonard competes around the globe in ultra-running events ranging from 30 miles to over 155 miles in some of the world’s most inhospitable locations. At 10 a.m. Feb. 19 at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, Leonard will share his story of Finding Gobi. Leonard will discuss finding the small stray dog with a big heart during a 250km race in the Chinese desert, the struggle he went through to adopt his new companion and bring her home to Scotland, and the incredible connection that changed both of their lives.

At 1:30 p.m. at the Wag Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, Leonard will discuss running, the history of marathons and how it relates to Leonard’s incredible journey with Gobi. Discover Leonard’s fitness preparations for a race and follow along with his outside warm-up before participating in a 100m run with him and Gobi. This event is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library in partnership with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A book signing and meet and greet with Gobi will follow both presentations. Registration required. To register, call (225) 647-3955 for Gonzales and (225) 473-8052 for Donaldsonville.

Get your business on Google Search and Maps

Showing up when customers are searching online is more important than ever. Ensure customers can find accurate, updated information about your local business on Google Search and Google Maps — no matter which device they use.

Discover how to create and manage a Google business profile from start to finish during this Grow with Google virtual workshop led by a Google-supported trainer at noon Feb. 10. Topics of discussion will include how to create or claim your business profile on Google, how to manage your business information across Google Search and Maps and how to use Google My Business to connect with potential customers.

Advanced registration is required. Visit Ascension Parish Library’s Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresources.com and click on the banner to register. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call (225) 647-3955.

Grow with Google webinars are brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Silver partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program. This program helps organizations host trainings for local business owners on how to use digital tools to be successful online and ensures that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone.

African American Read-In

In 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson designated the second week of February as a time to celebrate the distinct history of Black Americans. In honor of Dr. Woodson’s legacy and the voices he helped preserve, Ascension Parish Library invites you for an African American Read-In. Lift your voice and fill the library with your favorite stories, songs, or poems by Black creators at 6 p.m. Feb. in Dutchtown. This event will kick off with a special virtual visit with Don Tate, illustrator of the 2019 book Carter Reads the Newspaper, followed by an open call to share your own readings.

All ages are welcome to attend and participate. A small selection of reading materials will be available onsite, but everyone is encouraged to bring their own. Registration required. To register for this event, call (225) 673-8699.

Shape Day

Play with shapes, test your shape knowledge, and learn something new at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown, at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 in Gonzales and at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 in Galvez. Learn about shapes by driving toy cars on shape roads, playing with blocks, using art skills, singing and a shape scavenger hunt. Designed for children ages 3–5. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.