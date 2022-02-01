Upper Barataria Basin hurricane protection project moving forward

Staff Report

Advancement has been made on the Upper Barataria Basin Project, which provides protection to Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James parishes.

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced the final project features to be constructed have been released by the Corps of Engineers.

Graves stated he has committed to authorize the project for construction in federal law in the Water Resources Development Act this year.

“How many times does Highway 90 have to flood before action is taken? We had major evacuation routes like U.S. Highway 90 going underwater even before Hurricane Ida made landfall. This is completely unacceptable. We must stop this storm and tidal surge from flooding our roads, homes and communities and do it in a way that doesn’t contribute to coastal land loss. The Upper Barataria project will do just that,” he said.

The recommendations include improving St. Charles Parish levees south of the Luling and Boutte areas, a barge gate, floodwalls and extending levee protection south and east of Hwy. 90 toward Matthews.

The hurricane protection features are designed to effectively slow or stop storm and tidal surge from advancing north and west from Lakes Salvador and Cataouatche into communities adjacent to the Lac Des Allemands Basin.