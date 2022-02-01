Our Lady of the Lake Ascension's Lenore Charlton receives Franciscan Service Award

Staff Report

Lenore Charlton, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in Gonzales, has received the Franciscan Service Award.

A part of OLOL's ministry since 2004, the hospital's team members shared examples of how she embodies the core values of humility, joyfulness, justice, reverence, and service.

"Her kindness, compassion and excellence in bedside care translates daily to our patients. Lenore shows respect for every patient, family, and team member in her presence and is always helping to provide for and mentor others," a spokesperson stated in a social media post.