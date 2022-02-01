Dr. Kristi M. Rapp of Darrow appointed to Louisiana Cancer and Lung Trust Fund Board
Staff Report
Dr. Kristi M. Rapp of Darrow has been reappointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the Louisiana Cancer and Lung Trust Fund Board.
Dr. Rapp is the associate dean of administration and academic support at Xavier University. She will represent Xavier University School of Pharmacy.
The Louisiana Cancer and Lung Trust Fund Board serves to determine policy for the Louisiana Tumor Registry and distribute state funds for cancer research.