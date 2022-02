Staff Report

Ascension Community Theatre announced the cast list for Much Ado About Nothing.

The cast includes:

Benedick: Michael Muffuletto

Beatrice: Carole Moore

Claudio: Stephen Atkins

Hero: Sharonda Morris

Don John: Chad Harelson

Don Pedro: Travis M. Daigle

Ursula: Mary-Beth Blanchard

Conrade: Chris Hines

Friar Francis: Richard Pittman

For tickets, see www.actgonzales.org.