Paulina man found guilty of battery of a police officer

Staff Report

A St. James Parish jury found 40-year-old Justin Stout of Paulina guilty of battery of a police officer with injury on Jan. 26.

The charge stemmed from an altercation with St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies during a child custody exchange on May 18, 2020.

Prosecutors said deputies attempted to place Stout under arrest. As he resisted, a taser was used. According to witnesses, Stout bit one of the deputies, requiring medical attention as a result.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig prosecuted the case and Judge Tess Stromberg presided over the matter.

Stout is set to appear before Stromberg on Feb. 24 for sentencing. He faces up to five years in state prison.