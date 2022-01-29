Our Lady of the Lake promoting heart health in February

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated campuses will recognize Heart Month in February by bringing awareness about cardiovascular disease and reminding the community to listen to their hearts.

Throughout the month, staff will promote our cardiovascular services and educate the public about the signs and symptoms of heart disease, which remains the nation's number one cause of death among both men and women.

"Over the next month, our social media platforms will feature educational information regarding heart health," a spokesperson said in a news release. "We will also have patients share their personal relationship with cardiovascular disease as well as the care they received at Our Lady of the Lake Heart & Vascular Institute (HVI). As the area's leader in cardiovascular, our best-in-class providers ensure that each patient receives excellent care driven by the latest technology and techniques."