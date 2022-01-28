'Hero in Blue': Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert honored

Staff Report

The Knights of Columbus Councils of Ascension Parish gave special recognition to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who lost his life in the line of duty.

The Gaubert family was presented a memorial blanket from Magnolia Novelty, embroidered with the Knights of Columbus emblem, in dedication to his service.

Trooper Gaubert was previously recognized as Troop A's Officer of the Year during the 2008 recognition banquet.

St. Theresa of Avila Council 2657 hosted this year's annual Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet, which recognizes "Heroes in Blue" who serve in the Gonzales Police Department, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSP Troop A.

Each organization selects an Officer of the Year in reflection of their personal contributions and achievements, to be recognized in the event.

Fr. Eric Gyan from St. Theresa of Avila Church opened the ceremonies with a prayer of reflection.

The 2021 Officers of the Year included: