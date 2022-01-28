Ascension Parish President honors School Board members

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment recently recognized the Ascension Parish School Board and its Superintendent, David Alexander, by proclaiming January as School Board Member Recognition Month.

“It is important to me, and to all of Parish government, to recognize the outstanding work of our education system,” said Cointment. “They are truly one of the blessings of Ascension.”

According to the proclamation, the mission of public schools is to meet the diverse educational needs of all children and to empower them to become competent, productive contributors to a democratic society and an ever-changing world. Ascension school board members believe that all children can be successful learners and that the best education is tailored to the individual needs of the child. They work closely with parents, educational professionals, and other community members to create the educational vision we want for our students, and are responsible for ensuring the structure that provides a solid foundation for our school system. Ascension school board members are strong advocates for public education and are responsible for communicating the needs of the school district to the public and the public’s expectations to the district.

Cointment also noted that the parish and the School Board have been working together closely on community projects such as an early learning center in Donaldsonville, and on bringing the documentary “My Ascension” to all area high schools with funding from the Mental Health Department.