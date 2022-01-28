Ambulance stolen from St. Charles Parish crashes into Louisiana State Police units in Baton Rouge, causes traffic snarls

Staff Report

An ambulance reportedly hijacked early Jan. 28 in St. Charles Parish led to a pursuit before crashing into Louisiana State Police vehicles in Baton Rouge.

According to a St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office release, the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. when deputies responded to an Ochsner Hospital in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said the Acadian Ambulance was dropping off a patient, Jermie McCurley, at the hospital to receive medical care.

As EMS personnel were preparing to unload, the patient was able to enter the driver's area and flee in the vehicle.

Other responding deputies reported the ambulance at the intersection of Hwy. 90 and Interstate 310, just west of the New Orleans area.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens, but the suspect reportedly continued northbound on Interstate 310.

The pursuit was terminated, and deputies later learned McCurley was located and captured in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to reports from both WBRZ-TV and WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, the ambulance struck two Louisiana State Police vehicles before stopping near Acadian and Perkins around 4 a.m.

The incident caused hours of traffic delays, the station reported.

McCurley reportedly was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked into jail after he is released from medical care.