Ascension Parish Homeland Security distributes COVID-19 home tests in Donaldsonville, Gonzales

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government distributed COVID-19 home test kits at both the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales and the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville.

According to Ascension Parish Homeland Security officials, each vehicle received one test box, which included two tests, on Jan. 25 in Donaldsonville and Jan. 27 in Gonzales.

The distribution events were the same format as when emergency supplies were passed out after Hurricane Ida: it was drive-through only; residents need not exit their vehicles. The distribution sites were staffed by OHSEP and Health Unit employees, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.

Citizens can continue to get COVID-19 testing through normal healthcare channels. The federal government offers at-home testing through www.covidtest.gov; healthcare and pharmacy providers in Ascension Parish still offer PCR and rapid covid tests. A list of those pharmacies can be found at www.ldh.gov/coronavirus.