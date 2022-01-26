St. Theresa of Avila 4H Club members shine at Demo Day, Livestock Show

Special to The Weekly Citizen

St. Theresa of Avila 4H members participated in Demo Day Jan. 14 at the Lamar Dixon Trademart Building.

Demo Day is an opportunity for 4H members to practice their public speaking skills or showcase their creativity by participating in the Exhibit and Poster Contests. Categories include Public Speaking, Interview Preparation, Dress Review Garment Judging, and Ready to Wear Garment Judging, Arts & Crafts, Photography, Recycled Art, Posters, LifeBook Cover Design Competition and Food Demonstrations.

Cecile Braud won second place with her speech “Ragin’ about Ramen Noodles” in the Public Speaking Category.

The entire St. Theresa of Avila 4H club participated in the Life Book Cover Competition. For this contest, a 4H member designs a creative cover and assembles a blank Life Book for a foster care youth to be able to carry with them and update throughout their life. After Demo Day, Life Books are donated to local child services for foster care youth (the designed cover sheet will be returned to the 4-H member).

The following members won a blue ribbon for their work: Addison Guillory, Laila Allen, and Ambrie Duplessis.

The following students were awarded a red ribbon: Avery Fontenot, Anna Blanchard, Teagan Murray, Sidney Whittemore, Taylor Hendricks, Cecile Braud, Anna Cole, and Ava LeBlanc.

St. Theresa of Avila was the only club in the parish that had 100% participation in Demo Day.

On Jan. 22, Anna Cole and her rabbits participated at the Ascension Parish Livestock Show. Anna was awarded first place Intermediate Showman, and during a banquet that followed the show, she was recognized for her Grand Champion and Reserve Champion rabbits, and her role as a livestock board member.