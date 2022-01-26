Lions Club to host pancake, jambalaya fundraiser Sunday

Staff Report

The Gonzales Lions Club is holding its annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast and Jambalaya Lunch fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the East Ascension High School Cafeteria, 612 E. Worthey St.

Everyone is invited to attend. In addition to the food, entertainment will be provided by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.

The event includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee.

Admission is $10 a person. Children 5 and younger eat free.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.gonzaleslionsclub.org/breakfast or at the door.

Jambalaya also will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Jambalaya plates are $5 at the door.

The Lions Club also will collect donations of belts and canned goods at the door.

All ticket sales go to fund the Gonzales Lions Club’s charitable projects. These include KidSight vision screening for preschool kids, financial assistance for individuals who need eye care, eyeglasses, eye exams, eye surgeries and more.

NOTE: The Gonzales Lions Club is a 501(c)4 organization. Contributions to the Gonzales Lions Club are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.