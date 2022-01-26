Ascension Parish Library offers storytime for children

Staff Report

Did you know that Storytime begins at birth? Ascension Parish Library offers a variety of storytimes for children from birth through age 5.

Babytime is a fast-paced, interactive storytime designed for babies up to 18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books and a variety of songs, nursery rhymes, and fingerplays. It is a chance for babies and caregivers to bond over books. Babytime will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and Thursdays in Dutchtown from Feb. 1 to March 24. It lasts approximately 15–20 minutes. Parents are welcome to stay and chat afterwards, giving babies time to play and socialize.

Toddler Storytime is designed for active, adventurous, wiggly toddlers from 15 months–2 years. The whole family is invited to attend. Toddler Storytime provides an exciting and engaging atmosphere where we promote early literacy skills and make learning fun! We will read interactive picture books and introduce your toddler to many fun songs, rhymes, and fingerplays that they will have a blast singing along to. Toddler Storytime will be at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at all Ascension Parish Library locations from Feb. 2 to March 23 and lasts approximately 25 minutes.

Preschool Storytime is designed for kids ages 3–5 years. The whole family is invited to attend this half-hour storytime of fun-filled books and music. At Preschool Storytime, we will introduce your little one to our favorite stories and songs to instill a love of books and promote reading readiness. We will read three different books each week and mix in songs and rhymes along the way to keep things energetic and fun.

Preschool Storytime will be at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Gonzales, Dutchtown, and Galvez from Feb. 2 to March 23.

For more information, call local library location. To view all of the Storytimes Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit us online at myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Storytime.

DIY Mardi Gras Masks

Tweens between the ages of 12–18 years are invited to get into the Mardi Gras spirit by making their own masks. Ascension Parish Library will host the arts and crafts event at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5 in Gonzales; at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in Galvez and at 4 pm. Feb. 22 in Dutchtown.

Using feathers, gemstones, markers and glitter, students can create a unique mask that will stand out in the crowd.

Packet pickup will be at the Donaldsonville location only beginning Feb. 3. For more information, call your local library location. To view all of the arts and crafts Ascension Parish Library has to offer, visit myAPL.org/events, click on the Event Type filter, and select Arts & Crafts.

Fork Painted Polar Bear

Whether it is warm or cold outside, it’s always cool to make your own polar bear. Be cool this winter season at Ascension Parish Library. We’ll provide the supplies, and you provide the creativity.

Paint a polar bear using a simple plastic fork as your paintbrush at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in Galvez, at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 in Dutchtown and at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in Gonzales. Designed for kids ages 3–5, but the whole family is welcome to attend. For more information, call your local library location or visit myAPL.org.

Author Visit – Finding Gobi

Dion Leonard competes around the globe in ultra-running events ranging from 30 miles to over 155 miles in some of the world’s most inhospitable locations. On Feb. 19, join the Ascension Parish Library at 10 a.m. in Gonzales as Leonard shares his amazingly true story and incredible journey of Finding Gobi.

Leonard will discuss finding the small stray dog with a big heart during a 250km race in the Chinese desert, the struggle he went through to adopt his new companion and bring her home to Scotland, and the incredible connection that changed both of their lives.

At 1:30 p.m., Leonard and Gobi will be at the Wag Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Leonard will speak about running, the history of marathons and how it relates to his incredible journey with Gobi. Discover Leonard’s fitness preparations for a race and follow along with his outside warm-up before participating in a 100-meter dash alongside him and Gobi. This event is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library in partnership with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A book signing and meet and greet will follow both presentations. Registration required. To register, call (225) 647-3955 for Gonzales and (225) 473-8052 for Donaldsonville.

Day at the Beach

Bring the little ones to Ascension Parish Library for a fun-filled day at the beach at 10 a.m. Saturday in Dutchtown. Toddlers will explore the beach indoors with sensory activities like playing with sand and water beads and treasure hunting for shells and sea creatures. Kids will also develop gross motor skills by pretending to swim in the ocean and learn lots of fun facts about ocean life. Please note: Water beads present a choking and obstruction hazard and are not suitable for kids under 4 years. For more information about this event, visit myAPL.org.

Dough Monsters

Make learning fun at Ascension Parish Library at 6 p.m. in Gonzales. The library will provide play dough, wiggly eyes, sequins, fuzzy chenille stems and more, along with a worksheet and die. It’s up to you to roll the die and count the dots to determine how many eyes to add to your monster. Roll again and again for arms, legs, teeth, spots, and horns. When your hilarious creation is complete, pick your monster apart and do it all over again and again. Best of all, you get to take all of your supplies home with you when you are done. Designed for kids ages 3–8. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Shape Day

Play with shapes, test your shape knowledge, and learn something new at Ascension Parish Library at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in Dutchtown; 10 a.m. Feb. 12 in Gonzales and at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 in Galvez. We will be learning all about shapes by driving toy cars on shape roads, playing with blocks, using art skills, and singing. Then, we’ll have a shape scavenger hunt. Designed for children ages 3–5. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.