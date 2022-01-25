Teach Ascension accepting applications for alternative certification program

Staff Report

Apply for Ascension Public Schools Teach Ascension Academy through Feb. 11 for summer training and placement.

TAA is an on-the-job professional development program for aspiring new teachers in Ascension's primary, middle and high schools.

"Our program offers multiple layers of support for anyone beginning their journey in the education field,” said Instructional Supervisor of TAP and Teacher Development Mary Dazé. “Come be a part of a program that believes in a collaborative partnership to grow ourselves so that we can grow students. Together, we can Teach Ascension."

In 2015, Ascension launched the TAA program to recruit, train, and hire teachers from alternative professions or academic programs. This one-year program includes four weeks of intensive professional development over the summer, placement as a teacher during the school year with weekly professional development, and master, mentor, and supervising teacher support.

Minimum Enrollment Requirements for the TAA program include:

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited institution

Minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher as evidenced by an official transcript

Passing scores on PRAXIS I (or equivalent ACT (23)/SAT (1030) score) and PRAXIS II (content knowledge)

TAA candidates who successfully complete the interview process will go through four weeks of intensive professional development and receive field experience during the summer. Once completed, candidates will be evaluated to determine readiness for classroom placement in one of Ascension's schools. Tuition for the program is $4,000, but will be covered if the candidate completes at least two years of teaching in an Ascension Parish school.

For more information including an extensive Q&A, visit www.apsb.org/page/teach-ascension. Applications are excepted at www.apsb.org/ApplyNow.