Ascension Parish government updates Manchac Acres Bridge status

Staff Report

What was supposed to be a routine bridge repair has turned into a major project for the Ascension Parish road and bridge crew, according to Ascension Parish government.

In June 2021, Ascension Parish DPW closed the bridge over Muddy Creek at Manchac Acres Road in Prairieville to make standard repairs. As the work progressed, however, repair crews found not only structural deficiencies but also erosion problems. A complete redesign of the bridge and drainage flow was required.

Instead of a bridge, engineers have decided to place three 10 foot by 10 foot reinforced box culverts in Muddy Creek. It will be structurally stronger, enhance water flow, and be easier to maintain over time.

The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain interruptions have delayed the project, but design work and right-of-way acquisition were ongoing and are now complete. Some natural gas and water lines are on schedule to be relocated.

The total project has been bid, and the Notice to Proceed will be Feb. 14. The contract time is 45 calendar days, so the project should be complete, and the road reopened, by March 31.