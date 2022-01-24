'Hire Education' options featured in Ascension Parish Schools video

Staff Report

High school students in Ascension Parish are beginning to schedule classes for the next school year, and in a new video from Ascension Public Schools, students get a glimpse into the "Hire Education" pathway options available at its four high schools.

Whether planning for a four-year university degree, a two-year community college degree, or pursuing technical training for a job after high school, Ascension's programs give students access to hundreds of hands-on courses that can lead to high-need, high-paying professions.

"One of the most important things a student can do in high school is to prepare for life after -- whether that is at a postsecondary institution or going straight into the workforce. It is our vision to provide the education and training our students need to successfully prepare for the future of their choice," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Our vast program offerings are made possible through the support and partnerships of business, industry, and our community as it is our collective mission to provide the workforce of the future. 'Hire education' is what happens when a community embraces and supports its public education system!"

Ascension Parish's Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and Industry-Based Credentials (IBCs) offer specialized training towards careers such as computer science, medical services, multimedia production, business management, culinary arts, architecture and construction, and manufacturing services.

New and popular programs include drone pilot certification (FAA Part 107 - Small Unmanned Aircraft Operations) and 911 dispatch training (Emergency Telecommunicator Certification).

Transportation is provided for students to take advantage of programs offered at certain high schools, the APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center in Sorrento, and the Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC Pelican) in Baton Rouge.

The video is available on the Ascension Parish Schools YouTube page and the Facebook page.