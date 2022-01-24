Ascension Parish deputies searching for three suspects in separate Gonzales Lowe's thefts

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have been searching for three suspects in two separate theft incidents of items valued at more than $3,000 in Gonzales.

According to an APSO release, the first incident occurred in 2020, when the two men pictured entered the Gonzales Lowe's store and stole more than $2,000 worth of power tools. The second incident occurred in 2021 when the two men returned to the same Lowe's and stole multiple vacuum cleaners valued at more than $1,000. In both incidents the female pictured served as the alleged get-away-driver, deputies said.

Jonathan Evans, 28, of Baton Rouge and Alicia Maloid, 32, also of Baton Rouge have been developed as suspects. Deputies received information that the two suspects fled the state to avoid apprehension but have since returned to the Baton Rouge area. Deputies are still working to identify the third suspect.

If you have any information that could help deputies in this investigation, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.