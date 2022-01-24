Travel advisory: Interstate 12 overnight closure set for East Baton Rouge Parish on Jan. 29
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full closure on Interstate 12 eastbound from the Essen Lane exit to the College Drive exit on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.
This closure is necessary to allow crews to remove part of the overpass bridge deck.
During the closure, motorists traveling eastbound are advised use the Hwy. 3064 (Essen Lane) exit and travel northbound on Hwy. 3064 to the I-12 eastbound on-ramp.
This $52.3 million project will realign the existing I-12 westbound traffic to more closely follow the I-12 eastbound alignment. It will span both I-12 eastbound and westbound with a new I-10 westbound bridge, allowing for westbound traffic to exit to College Drive without crossing through mainline interstate traffic.
The College Drive exit project is part of a multi-phased project that will widen I-10 from Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish. This project is anticipated to be completed late 2022, weather permitting.
Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.