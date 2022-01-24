Travel advisory: Interstate 12 overnight closure set for East Baton Rouge Parish on Jan. 29

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full closure on Interstate 12 eastbound from the Essen Lane exit to the College Drive exit on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to ­­­­­­­­­­remove part of the overpass bridge deck.

During the closure, motorists traveling eastbound are advised use the Hwy. 3064 (Essen Lane) exit and travel northbound on Hwy. 3064 to the I-12 eastbound on-ramp.

This $52.3 million project will realign the existing I-12 westbound traffic to more closely follow the I-12 eastbound alignment. It will span both I-12 eastbound and westbound with a new I-10 westbound bridge, allowing for westbound traffic to exit to College Drive without crossing through mainline interstate traffic.

The College Drive exit project is part of a multi-phased project that will widen I-10 from Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish. This project is anticipated to be completed late 2022, weather permitting.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.