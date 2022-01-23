Rep. Garret Graves: Congress is threatening to ban nutria trapping

Staff Report

Congressman Garret Graves has launched a counterattack against legislation being consider in the U.S. House that would ban the use of traps in the National Wildlife Refuge System and other areas.

In Louisiana, this bill would make the National Wildlife Refuges a safe harbor for the invasive species and set back the progress made with the Coastwide Nutria Control Program, Graves pointed out in a news release.

"Nutria have caused the loss of thousands of acres of coastal Louisiana. These invasive pests exacerbate coastal wetlands loss, damage levees, agriculture, and other infrastructure," he stated.

Without trapping, nutria will continue to destroy native plants and burrow holes in levees – remaining a large threat to the hurricane protection and coastal restoration efforts. National Wildlife Refuges also provide habitats for migratory birds and native wildlife.

Graves routinely secures more federal funding for a nutria bounty program and restoration funds to nutria-related damage.