March against abortion held at state capitol

Staff Report

Louisiana Life March South held a march at the state capitol in Baton Rouge on the morning of Jan. 22, which marked the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

According to the organization's website, the purpose of the event is to unite pro-life people of Louisiana across all denominations to take a stand for life.

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the constitution protects a woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion.

Additionally, the 49th annual March for Life was held in Washington, D.C. with thousands in attendance.

President Joe Biden has stated via his official Twitter account the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade is "under assault as never before."

"We must recommit to strengthening access to reproductive care, defending the right established by Roe, and protecting the freedom of all people to build their own future," Biden wrote.

Vice President Kamala Harris has said she will fight "to protect a woman's right to choose."

Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was among the marchers in Baton Rouge and released a statement in support of the Louisiana Life March South mission.

"It is cold outside, but there is a warmth here for mamas and their babies,” Cassidy said. “Thank you for changing our culture so life is more valued. There will be a child alive in the future because of you.”

Louisiana Right to Life Executive Director Benjamin Clapper pointed to Cassidy's 100 percent pro-life voting and expressed appreciation for his "dedication for standing for life" in Washington, D.C.

Cassidy said he has introduced legislation to require Planned Parenthood affiliates to return $80 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, and similar legislation to prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving taxpayer dollars altogether.

He proposed the Woman’s Right to Know Act, which would provide adequate medical information for informed consent before abortions, and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would protect unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization.

Cassidy also opposed the FDA’s approval of allowing chemical abortion pills to be sent by mail and joined an amicus brief to support the State of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.