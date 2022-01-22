Gov. Edwin Edwards left all assets to son Eli, according to handwritten will

Staff Report

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died at age 93 last year, left all of his assets to his 8-year-old son Eli, according to a signed, handwritten will filed in Ascension Parish.

Trina Scott Edwards, the late governor's third wife, is Eli's mother. Prior to Edwards' death July 12, 2021, the family lived in the Gonzales area in the Pelican Point subdivision off Hwy. 44.

The handwritten document is dated July 2017 and was received and filed by Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge originally reported on the will, which contains fewer than 150 words.

Reportedly, Edwards' older children - Stephen, David, and Anna Edwards - do not plan to contest the will, while his fourth child, Victoria Edwards, will challenge it.

Known as colorful and controversial, the four-term governor often made news over the course of four decades. He served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives prior to becoming governor.

Edwards met Trina while he was serving a prison sentence after a 2000 conviction of extorting money from riverboat casino owners. After serving eight years of the 10-year sentence, he married Trina, who was 32 at the time. They began their relationship as pen pals while he was in prison.

The couple had a stint of starring in an A&E television series called "The Governor's Wife."

In October, Trina had Edwards' body exhumed from a Baton Rouge cemetery and cremated, reportedly angering his older children.

"I know I made the right decision and I have no regrets," she stated in a social media post at the time.