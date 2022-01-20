Suspected impaired driver arrested after driving wrong way on Interstate 10, striking State Police vehicle

Staff Report

A Metairie man suspected of driving impaired was arrested on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish after hitting a Louisiana State Police vehicle and nearly striking several other vehicles head-on as he reportedly drove east in the westbound lanes.

According to LSP Troop A Troopers, 33-year-old Steven O'Neill was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback near the Bluff Road overpass of Interstate 10 around 11 p.m. Jan. 19.

Troopers said a rolling roadblock was attempted. As they attempted to intervene, O'Neill reportedly struck a fully marked LSP patrol unit. After crashing into the Trooper's vehicle, the Subaru went into the median and O'Neill was taken into custody.

Upon coming into contact with O’Neill, Troopers observed obvious signs of impairment.

Troopers arrested and transported O’Neill to a nearby facility where he provided a breath sample that tested over three times the legal limit for alcohol.

After the breath test was administered, Troopers booked O’Neill into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on charges of DWI, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.