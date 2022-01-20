Free pop-up vaccination clinic in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Health Unit and Albertson’s Pharmacies are offering free Pfizer vaccines to anyone 5 years and older.

The free pop-up vaccine clinic takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd in Gonzales. No appointments are necessary.

Vaccines will be administered by professional Health Unit employees and Albertson’s pharmacists. Insurance is not required, but the organizers ask that anyone planning to attend bring their prescription insurance card/Medicare/Medicaid/etc. if available.

Parents of underage children will need to show identification, such as a driver’s license.

Because Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine, a second clinic for the second dose is scheduled for Feb. 12. Booster shots will be made available after the appropriate wait period.

Consent forms will be provided on-site, or can be downloaded from http://www.ascensionparish.net/health-unit/

Call the Health Unit at 225-450-1006 with any questions.