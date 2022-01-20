Napoleonville man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

Staff Report

A Napoleonville man pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Jan. 18.

According to a news release from 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin, 31-year-old Tyrone Fair Jr. pled guilty as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2021 traffic stop.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies initiated a traffic stop April 12, 2021 on Hwy. 1 near Napoleonville after observing a traffic violation.

Deputies reported an odor consistent with marijuana and observed particles of suspected marijuana in the vehicle. After a search, deputies located marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and prescription pills, along with a handgun, U.S. currency, and items commonly associated with the packaging of narcotics for sale.

During a criminal history check, it was learned that Fair had previously been convicted of drug and weapons offenses. He was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Jail where he was booked.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Fair was sentenced to eight years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.