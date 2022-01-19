Biden administration to ship 400 million free N95 masks across the U.S.

Staff Report

The Biden administration will begin shipping 400 million free N95 masks to distribution sites across the nation amid the COVID-19 omicron variant wave.

According to the White House, the mask will be available to pick up at pharmacies and community centers, among other locations.

The administration expects the program to be fully running by early February. A spokesperson for the White House said the free masks will be limited to three per person.

Calling it "the largest deployment of protective equipment in U.S. history," the new measure has been rolled out alongside a website where Americans can order up to four free at-home tests through the United States Postal Service.