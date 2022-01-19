Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered through COVIDtests.gov

Staff Report

Every residence in the U.S. is eligible to order four at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests from the federal government free of charge.

Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days.

For more information, see: https://www.covidtests.gov.

According to sister publication USA Today, some Americans were able to order free coronavirus tests on the new federal government website a day early.

While COVIDTests.gov was expected to start accepting orders on Jan. 19, an "Order free at-home tests" button was added the day before, which brings users to usps.com/covidtests to order four at-home free tests.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the site is in its beta phase to allow troubleshooting.

When will free COVID-19 tests ship?

USA TODAY tested the site and got a message that "COVID-19 tests will start shipping in late January." The Postal Service will only send one set of four free at-home coronavirus tests to valid residential addresses, the site said.