Graves announces over $2.5 billion in hurricane protection, flood control projects

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced several projects funded by Hurricane Ida recovery legislation.

In a news release, Graves said he has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the White House Office of Management and Budget to commit funds from the September 2021 Hurricane Ida recovery legislation.

“Within one month of Hurricane Ida making landfall, we were able to pass a law with billions of dollars in recovery funding and flood protection investments for Louisiana. After months of working with top Corps and White House officials, billions of dollars in key hurricane protection, flood control, levee improvements and dredging are on the way,” Graves said.

New investments include:

Comite Diversion flood protection: $128 million (funds total exceeds $500 million); East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension

Morganza to the Gulf hurricane protection: $379 million; Terrebonne and Lafourche

West Shore hurricane protection: $453 million (funds total exceeds $1.2 billion; St. John the Baptist, St. Charles and St. James

Upper Barataria Basin hurricane protection: $8 million for engineering and design; St. Charles, St. John, St. James, Jefferson, Ascension, Lafourche and Assumption

Mississippi River levees, dikes and revetment projects: $440 million

Atchafalaya Basin: $173 million for waterflow, dredging, floodgate and others

Mississippi River dredging: $42 million

Atchafalaya River dredging: $33 million

Lake Pontchartrain and Vicinity hurricane protection: $5 million; St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard

Angola Ring Levee: $743,000

Ascension and East Baton Rouge sewer investments: $4.25 million

"These key investments represent over $2.5 billion in better flood control, more protection from hurricanes and a safer place to live. We appreciate OMB director Shalanda Young, Army Assistant Secretary Mike Conner, Principal Deputy Jaime Pinkham, Generals Spellmon and Holland, Colonel Murphy and many others that helped on these projects," he stated.

The Baton Rouge area flood control project failed to receive the additional funds needed.

"There is no question that $378 million for the Morganza to the Gulf project is substantial, but it is far short of what Congress intended. Dredging funds for the Houma Navigation Canal, Bayou Lafourche and others are left out. This appears to confirm our fears about how the Biden Administration indicated in budget documents they would discriminate against energy-producing areas. This is just wrong and we will continue to oppose these uninformed policies and fight for what is right," Graves added.

Other funded projects include: