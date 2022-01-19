Woman pleads guilty to DWI, vehicular homicide in crash that killed Pierre Part man

Staff Report

Latasha Hicks of St. James pled guilty to third offense driving while intoxicated and vehicular homicide in a 2020 Assumption Parish crash that killed 28-year-old Brian Gros Jr. of Pierre Part.

According to a news release from 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, Hicks' Jan. 19 guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The crash occurred while Hicks had been out on bond with an active bench warrant for her arrest in conjunction with a 2012 arrest for DWI third offense in Ascension Parish.

On June 22, 2012, officers with the Gonzales Police Department came into contact with Latasha Hicks during the course of a DWI checkpoint in the Gonzales city limits. Upon making contact with Hicks, officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person.

Hicks was given an opportunity to submit to a series of Standardized Field of Sobriety Tests which she refused. Hicks admitted to officers that she had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages and prescription medication. Hicks was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

On March 15, 2020, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Hwy. 70 in Belle Rose in Assumption Parish. Upon conducting an extensive investigation, troopers determined that Hicks was traveling westbound on Hwy. 70 in a 2007 Ford Edge while Gros was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 70 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Hicks’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the vehicle driven by Gros head on along the eastbound shoulder of Hwy. 70. Both Gros and Hicks were transported to area hospitals for severe injuries. Gros ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after the crash.

Hicks had a blood alcohol content of .190 G% which is more than twice the legal limit. Upon being released from medical care, Hicks was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail where she subsequently posted bond.

Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty is the lead prosecutor on the DWI third offense, and Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney is the lead prosecutor on the Vehicular Homicide. Judge Alvin Turner Jr. is presiding over both matters.