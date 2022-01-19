DOTD announces bid results for state projects

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 21 projects around the state were let on Jan. 12, including two in the Ascension and Iberville Parish area.

Sixteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $60.7 million, according to DOTD.

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Electrical repairs to movable bridge on LA 661 at Houma Navigation Canal in Terrebonne Parish: $634,000.00

Overpass girder repair on I-12 at LA 1032 in Livingston Parish: $562,999.45

Pavement/ Overlay:

Improvements to Cook Road including new four-lane roadway and bridge to extend roadway from LA 16 to Juban Crossing in Livingston Parish: $16,508,272.27

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 21 between Bayou De Zaire and Lalanne Rd. in St. Tammany Parish: $1,586,486.45

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and paving on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between S. Claiborne Avenue and St. Charles Avenue in Orleans Parish: $5,545,978.90

Patching and drainage improvements on LA 838 in Ouachita Parish: $98,437.77

Milling, patching, and paving on LA 665 between Hope Farm Road and Paw Paw Court in Terrebonne Parish: $2,252,361.92

Milling, patching, and overlay on roads throughout Tangipahoa Parish: $2,428,709.16

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 1208-5 and U.S. 71 between Lee Street and Andrews Street in Rapides Parish: $5,598,762.50

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 1 between LA 3089 and Iberville Parish line in Ascension Parish : $2,958,916.90

Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 3 between I-220 and Kingston Road in Bossier Parish: $6,330,994.90

Milling, overlay, and drainage on LA 868 between LA 15 and LA 867 in Franklin Parish: $1,499,035.25

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 587 and LA 585 between LA 2 and Bar-K Road in West Carroll Parish: $3,191,376.30

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 451 between Pete Laborde Road and Bobby Gaspard Road in Avoyelles Parish: $3,251,413.10

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 934 between LA 431 and Gaudin Drive in Ascension Parish: $562,563.49

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Pavement markers and striping on I-20 between Downing Pines Road and Texas Avenue in Ouachita Parish: $563,714.00

Rumble strips, pavement markers, and striping on state routes throughout Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion parishes: $4,160,116.20

Left turn lane on LA 3125 at N. King Avenue in St. James Parish: $523,477.17

Other: