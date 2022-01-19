Congressman Troy Carter tests positive for COVID-19

Staff Report

Congressman Troy Carter of Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from his office.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing cold-like symptoms. I am so thankful to be fully vaccinated and have received my booster shot, measures which are highly protective against more severe symptoms and illness. I will isolate while recovering and will continue to follow the guidance of the House Attending Physician. Throughout my isolation I will continue to work remotely on behalf of my constituents of southeast Louisiana," he stated in the release.

Carter, 58, also thanked all of the healthcare workers for their work throughout the pandemic.

"If you have not yet been vaccinated or boosted, please take this as a sign and get your shot today. Along with wearing masks, vaccinations are the best way to protect ourselves, our health systems, and our communities," he concluded.

Carter's district includes most of New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, and the River Parishes including St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, as well as portions of East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes.