Freezing weather forecast for weekend
Staff Report
National Weather Service in New Orleans forecasters expect temperatures to fall behind a cold front, with light wintry precipitation possible Friday morning.
In a social media post, NWS forecast a possible hard freeze for both Saturday and Sunday mornings with wind chills dipping into the teens and 20s.
The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced in a social media post its staff has been monitoring the weather expected over the next few days:
- A cold front will swing through the area tonight into early Thursday morning. A few strong to locally severe storms for northwestern areas tonight.
- Brief window of dry weather later Thursday morning/afternoon. Precipitation increases from the southwest Thursday evening.
- Temperatures dropping to near to below freezing which will lead to freezing rain concerns Thursday evening through Friday morning, with hazardous impacts expected.
- Very cold going into late week and the weekend with a couple of hard freezes possible in northern and central portions of the area. Wind chills in the upper teens to 20s both Friday and Saturday morning.
National Weather Service: Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday
- WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze generally less than a tenth of an inch.
- WHERE...All of southwest and coastal Mississippi. Portions of southeast Louisiana including the Northshore, metro Baton Rouge, and the River Parishes.
- WHEN...From 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.
- IMPACTS...Very slippery elevated roadways and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and use caution while driving.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.