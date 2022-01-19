Freezing weather forecast for weekend

Staff Report

National Weather Service in New Orleans forecasters expect temperatures to fall behind a cold front, with light wintry precipitation possible Friday morning.

In a social media post, NWS forecast a possible hard freeze for both Saturday and Sunday mornings with wind chills dipping into the teens and 20s.

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced in a social media post its staff has been monitoring the weather expected over the next few days:

A cold front will swing through the area tonight into early Thursday morning. A few strong to locally severe storms for northwestern areas tonight.

Brief window of dry weather later Thursday morning/afternoon. Precipitation increases from the southwest Thursday evening.

Temperatures dropping to near to below freezing which will lead to freezing rain concerns Thursday evening through Friday morning, with hazardous impacts expected.

Very cold going into late week and the weekend with a couple of hard freezes possible in northern and central portions of the area. Wind chills in the upper teens to 20s both Friday and Saturday morning.

National Weather Service: Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday