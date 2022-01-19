Deputies investigating attempted burglary of Prairieville gun store

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an attempted burglary at a Prairieville gun store.

Deputies are seeking information on three suspects seen in the surveillance video. The attempted burglary of Hebert Guns in Prairieville was unsuccessful but did cause about $1,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).