Senate candidate Gary Chambers smokes marijuana in campaign ad, advocates for legalization

Staff Report

Democratic Louisiana Senate challenger Gary Chambers released his first campaign ad, which shows him smoking marijuana and advocating for legalization.

In a Twitter post, the Baton Rouge candidate stated: "I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology."

Chambers and another Democrat, Luke Mixon, are challenging Republican Sen. John Kennedy.

Chambers had an unsuccessful run in the 2021 congressional special election to replace Rep. Cedric Richmond, who went on to join the Biden administration.

In the ad, Chambers said someone is arrested for possession of marijuana every 37 seconds and states "waste $3.7 billion enforcing marijuana laws every year."