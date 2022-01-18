Capital Area Human Services moves temporarily to telehealth, telephone services

Staff Report

Due to an abundance of caution and concerns of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Capital Area Human Services announced today that its behavioral health clinics and offices will begin scheduling telehealth and telephone appointments through Jan. 28. In addition, “walk-in” appointments also will be suspended.

“COVID-19 is affecting our clients, our staff, and their families, and these measures have been made for every person’s health and safety,” said CAHS Executive Director Jan Laughinghouse.

Only clients with scheduled appointments for injections will be seen in the clinics. All other services will be provided via telehealth or telephone. However, Laughinghouse said anyone who feels the need to be seen in person can call the intake staff. The clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following phone numbers may be used to access appointments or for information:

Ascension Behavioral Health, 225-621-5770

Baton Rouge Behavioral Health, 225-925-1906

North Baton Rouge Behavioral Health, 225-359-9315

Outreach Clinics (West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Donaldsonville, Iberville, and West Feliciana), 225-907-2218

Children’s Behavioral Health (Monday through Thursday) 225-922-0445.

The administrative offices can be reached at 225-922-2700.

Ongoing updates will be posted at cahsd.org and on CAHS social media platforms.