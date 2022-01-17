Prairieville townhome development slated for completion by end of year

Staff Report

Level Homes and Stirling Properties announced a joint venture on the development of Oak Heritage Townhomes at 37584 Grand Oak Drive in Prairieville.

According to the company, the project marks Stirling Properties’ first single-family, build-to-rent development. It is located along Hwy. 73 between Airline Highway and Interstate 10 in the northern Ascension Parish area.

The companies recently closed on the acquisition of nearly eight acres of property, including one existing townhome, and plan to develop 51 more units along with a leasing office and pool area.

The development is expected to include almost entirely three-bedroom, single-family townhomes.

Ratliff Architects leads the project design team. Construction began in late December and is expected to finish by the end of 2022.

Level Homes also serves as the primary home builder for Stirling Properties’ single-family, for-sale development, The Preserve at River Chase, in Covington. It includes 56 homes built or currently under construction.