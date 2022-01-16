Prairieville motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 73

Staff Report

A 57-year-old Prairieville motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 73 north of Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the crash, which happened after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, claimed the life of Roger Brumfield.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Brumfield attempted to make a left turn from Prairie Drive into the southbound lane of Hwy. 73 on a 2010 Honda Sport Touring motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, as Brumfield attempted to make the turn, he lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. After being ejected from the motorcycle, Brumfield was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling south on Hwy. 73.

Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Brumfield sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.