Winter weather expected to sweep the U.S., snow flurries possible in Louisiana

Staff Report

A winter storm is expected to dump snow through parts of the South and eventually the East Coast over the weekend, possibly bringing flurries as far south as Louisiana.

An estimated 60 million Americans were under some level of winter weather alert as of Jan. 14, according to the National Weather Service. Alerts sprawled from North Dakota, down to Georgia, and into the Northeast of the country.

The Weather Channel has dubbed the system "Winter Storm Izzy," while AccuWeather called it a "Saskatchewan screamer" due to its origination in Canada.

Will it snow in Louisiana?

The National Weather Service in New Orleans said in a social media post not to "get too excited" about hopes of a winter wonderland.

NWS forecasters expect cold air to move into the southeast Louisiana area the night of Jan. 15 behind a cold front.

If the cold air arrives fast enough and there is still enough moisture in the area, snow flurries are possible, according to NWS.

Forecasters said accumulation of snow is unlikely, though a light dusting on elevated surfaces such as cars and mailboxes could occur in portions of southwest Mississippi and adjacent areas of southeast Louisiana.