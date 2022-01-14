Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigating viral video of airborne car in Prairieville

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has been investigating a video of a car launching over a railroad track in the Prairieville area.

The video has gone viral on the social media platform Facebook after it was posted Jan. 13. It was reportedly captured on Swamp Road in the northern area of Ascension Parish.

In the video, pieces of the car appear to break away as it lands back on the roadway.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact APSO.