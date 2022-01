Staff Report

A community COVID-19 testing site has been set up across from Gonzales City Hall at the corner of Irma Blvd. and Cornerview Road.

The site will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

According to the city, registration is required.

Go to https://mcs-sphere.com/?page=covid and register for the Gonzales Community Testing Location.

For more information, call 225-570-8486.