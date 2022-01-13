Rep. Garret Graves releases statement on tri-parish debris removal

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released a statement as the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council considered an agreement that would expedite Bayou Manchac debris removal.

Since the May 2021 flood, Graves has collaborated with Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Iberville Parish stakeholders to develop and reach regional flood control solutions.

“Disaster destruction doesn’t stop at a parish line so regional flood protection requires a regional solution," Graves stated. "We’re making significant progress with stakeholders and officials from Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Iberville parishes and the Pontchartrain Levee District. Federal funding was secured and now we’re using the discussions to move us to solutions faster. It remains a priority to remove debris and increase drainage of Bayou Manchac, Alligator Bayou, and Spanish Lake basin to protect our homes, businesses and families.