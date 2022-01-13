Gonzales Primary School students learn about voting machines

Staff Report

The Secretary of State's Voter Outreach Division provided electronic voting machines for Gonzales Primary School students in grades third, fourth and fifth.

The students were able to cast their votes for their favorite book in the Louisiana Young Readers' Choice Program. A total of 15 titles were nominated after either reading or listing to the books.

Gonzales Primary students voted in favor of "The Crayon Man," which is the true story of the invention of Crayola Crayons.

The winning title in Louisiana will be announced in March at the conclusion of voting.