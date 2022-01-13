It's official: Ground broken on Fish-Frog Bayou Flood Control Structure in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish's East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 1 and the Pontchartrain Levee District officially broke ground on the Fish-Frog Bayou Flood Control Structure project on Jan. 12.

The new flood control advancement is located on Alligator Bayou Road and will aid in helping to control water rises in areas like Bayou Manchac.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, commissioners and others involved have said the flood structure is much needed.