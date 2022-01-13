Ascension Parish business owner Brandon Trosclair: Supreme Court decision 'should be celebrated by all Americans'

Brandon Trosclair, an Ascension Parish business owner who employs nearly 500 people across 16 grocery stores in Louisiana and Mississippi, released a statement via the Liberty Justice Center following the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to block the federal vaccine mandate.

Trosclair, who owns and operates Ralph's Market and Butcher Boy grocery stores in Gonzales, Donaldsonville, and Plaquemine, has garnered national media attention as his lawsuit contested the Biden administration's federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate for larger American businesses.

Trosclair previously ran as a Republican for state representative for District 88, which includes parts of Gonzales, Prairieville, Sorrento, and St. Amant.

“Today’s victory should be celebrated by all Americans," he said in the Liberty Justice Center statement. "I filed this lawsuit because I felt it was my duty to stand up for my employees, businessowners and my fellow Americans to block this illegal mandate and protect our rights. I am relieved that this relentless government intrusion into our lives and businesses is now being pushed back by our highest court, and I am humbled and honored to have played a role in this pivotal moment in history.”

Though the Supreme Court blocked President Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for larger employers, the administration's requirement that healthcare workers get vaccinated was allowed.

Justices ruled 6-3 to block the mandate for businesses.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement about the decisions: "While I am ecstatic the Supreme Court agreed with us and upheld our victory at the Fifth Circuit over OSHA’s mandate on private businesses, I am extremely concerned about the expansive power the Court has now given to the Secretary of HHS under the most flimsy regulatory authority."

Landry added he was "devastated" for healthcare workers.

"I remain steadfast in my belief that healthcare decisions should be made by individuals, not dictated by bureaucrats intent on forcing medical procedures on people who do not want or need them," he concluded.