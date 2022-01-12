Two vehicles stolen from Ascension Parish residence; Sheriff warns to lock doors

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre warned residents to keep their vehicle doors locked after two vehicles were stolen from a driveway in the Darrow area.

Deputies were able to help in the recovery of both vehicles, though that is not always the case when cars are stolen, according to an APSO Facebook post.

Surveillance video of thieves checking for unlocked vehicles in the Ascension Parish neighborhood aired on Baton Rouge area television stations, affording the sheriff the opportunity to remind citizens of the importance of locking vehicles and keeping valuables and weapons out.